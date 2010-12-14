TV Ratings: ‘Sing Off’ rises, ‘Skating’ falls and CBS originals rule Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 13, 2010.

CBS ran a full Monday night of originals to crush the competition, though NBC has to be feeling good about developing sleeper hit “The Sing Off.”

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 2.6 rating, topping the 2.1 rating for FOX. ABC’s dismal 1.0 rating was enough for fourth, beating The CW’s 0.5 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.55 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/11 share, easily winning the evening. NBC was a distant second with a 4.5/7 and 7.81 million viewers. FOX was third with a 4.1/6 and 6.67 million viewers, beating ABC’s 3.1/5 and 4.62 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 0.9/1 and 1.32 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with 10.09 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating for “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 9.66 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating for a strong second. A repeat of “House” gave FOX 7.36 million viewers for third. ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” slipped and stumbled to 3.77 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. The first of 10 straight primetime hours of “The Vampire Diaries” gave The CW 1.41 million viewers in fourth.

9 p.m. — “Two and a Half Men” (14.39 million viewers and a 4.4 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (12.49 million viewers and a 3.7 demo) thrived with the lack of 9 p.m. hour competition for CBS. NBC stayed second with the 9.2 million viewers and 3.4 demo rating for NBC. FOX’s repeat of “Lie to Me” averaged 5.99 million viewers, beating the 4.89 million viewers for ABC’s Mariah Carey Christmas special, which also did a 1.1 demo rating. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat was fifth with 1.23 million viewers.

10 p.m. — “Hawaii Five-0” closed primetime in first for CBS with 11.13 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 5.2 million viewers to edge out the 4.57 million for NBC’s “Chase” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

