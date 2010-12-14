TV Ratings: ‘Sing Off’ rises, ‘Skating’ falls and CBS originals rule Monday

#How I Met Your Mother
12.14.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, December 13, 2010.
CBS ran a full Monday night of originals to crush the competition, though NBC has to be feeling good about developing sleeper hit “The Sing Off.”
For the night, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 2.6 rating, topping the 2.1 rating for FOX. ABC’s dismal 1.0 rating was enough for fourth, beating The CW’s 0.5 rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.55 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/11 share, easily winning the evening. NBC was a distant second with a 4.5/7 and 7.81 million viewers. FOX was third with a 4.1/6 and 6.67 million viewers, beating ABC’s 3.1/5 and 4.62 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 0.9/1 and 1.32 million viewers.
8 p.m. — CBS swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with 10.09 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating for “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 9.66 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating for a strong second. A repeat of “House” gave FOX 7.36 million viewers for third. ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” slipped and stumbled to 3.77 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. The first of 10 straight primetime hours of “The Vampire Diaries” gave The CW 1.41 million viewers in fourth.
9 p.m. — “Two and a Half Men” (14.39 million viewers and a 4.4 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (12.49 million viewers and a 3.7 demo) thrived with the lack of 9 p.m. hour competition for CBS. NBC stayed second with the 9.2 million viewers and 3.4 demo rating for NBC. FOX’s repeat of “Lie to Me” averaged 5.99 million viewers, beating the 4.89 million viewers for ABC’s Mariah Carey Christmas special, which also did a 1.1 demo rating. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat was fifth with 1.23 million viewers.
10 p.m. — “Hawaii Five-0” closed primetime in first for CBS with 11.13 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 5.2 million viewers to edge out the 4.57 million for NBC’s “Chase” repeat.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother
TAGSHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMIKE & MOLLYMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSRULES OF ENGAGEMENTSkating with the StarsTHE SING-OFFTV RATINGSTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP