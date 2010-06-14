TV Ratings: Tony Awards are no match for the NBA Finals on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 13, 2010.

The Boston Celtics dominated Game 5 of the NBA Finals (even if things got a little tight at the end), while ratings continued to rise for ABC’s coverage, helping the network rule Sunday night.

Meanwhile, even an exceptionally star-studded Tony telecast wasn’t able to show any life on CBS, especially among younger viewers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.8 rating. That was far ahead of the combined totals for FOX (1.5 rating), CBS (1.2 rating) and NBC (1.0 rating) in the key demographic.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 12.83 million viewers to go with a 7.6 rating/13 share. CBS was a distant second with a 4.8/8. NBC’s 2.3/4 and the 2.0/3 for FOX trailed.

CBS started the night in first overall with a 5.7/11 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s NBA Finals pre-game was second with a 4.8/9 and ruled the hour with a 3.1 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third, beating the 1.3/2 for new episodes of “‘Til Death” and “Sons of Tucson” on FOX.

The Game 5 tip-off gave ABC a 7.2/13 and a 4.4 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. The start of CBS’ coverage of the Tony Awards had a 4.8/8 and a 1.1 demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” had a 2.2/4, beating NBC’s repeat of “Losing It with Jillian.”

The second hour of Lakers-Celtics basketball improved to an 8.7/14 and a 5.5 demo rating for ABC. CBS’ Tonys coverage, however, fell to a 4.5/7 in its second hour. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” easily topped the 1.8/3 for NBC’s repeat of “Last Comic Standing.”

The NBA Finals improved again to a 9.7/16 and a 6.3 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ Tonys coverage fell again to a 4.1/7. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” repeat was third overall, but tied the Tonys in the 18-49 demographic.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.