‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ crack AFI’s TV Top 10

The American Film Institute announced its film and television Top 10 lists for 2010 on Sunday (Dec. 12) afternoon, with a TV roster that pretty much cleans house from last year.
Of the 10 entries on the AFI TV list, only “Modern Family,” “Mad Men” and “Glee” are back from last year’s Top 10, as the Institute elected to recognize a slew of new programs, as well as a pair of miniseries/movies, a step away from last year’s all-series Top 10.
Joining “Mad Men” in the Top 10 are “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” leaving “Rubicon” as the only AMC series not to make the AFI list.
While HBO’s “True Blood” may have fallen off of the AFI Top 10, the premium cable giant equalled AMC’s haul with new drama “Boardwalk Empire,” plus “Temple Grandin” and “The Pacific” making the cut.
Beyond “Glee” and “Modern Family,” the only network series in the AFI Top 10 was returning favorite “30 Rock,” while Showtime’s “The Big C” also cracked the Top 10.
Your AFI TV Programs of the Year:
“The Big C”
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Breaking Bad”
“Glee”
“Mad Men”
“Modern Family”
“The Pacific”
“Temple Grandin”
“30 Rock”
“The Walking Dead”
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix
Email Address
No Terriers, No Community. AFI proves it doesn’t know anything.
Glad to see Walking Dead and all, but how many critics list does Community have to top before the old guard pays attention? I could not believe that they didn’t even get an Emmy nod.
Boardwalk Empire has absolutely phenomenal writing.
Yes
Community. Yawn. Get over it. It’s not that good.
Yes it is.
Stacy=Correct
Completely disagreed, Dave. Community is the best sitcom currently on TV (though I admit I haven’t yet gotten to watch through Modern Family). As much as I enjoyed the comics, the writing on The Walking Dead left a lot to be desired.
Dave is right.
Even as someone who loves Community since the paintball episode I completely agree that Community is nearly as overrated as Party Down or Better Off Ted. It’s nowhere near as groundbreaking as The Office, Curb your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, Entourage or Weeds where in their early seasons and even today it isn’t better than those or other good comedies like Parks & Recreation, Bored to Death, Eastbound & Down, 30 Rock, Modern Family or the underrated How I met your Mother.
What I can’t understand abou this list is the absence of Sons of Anarchy, Dexter or Justified in favor of Glee and 30 Rock. Still a pretty good list though.
I would love to know what ground Weeds and Entourage broke.
As much as I love The Office & HIMYM they’re no longer near the quality of Community. Parks & Rec & Community are the two best sitcoms today.
Agreed on your last point though. Glee is far too uneven to be on any legitimate top 10 list, & once Justified got going it was as good as anything on tv.
How I Met Your Mother better than Community? Absurd.
HIMYM is far and away better than Community as are BBT, Cougar Town and The Middle.
I enjoyed “The Walking Dead”, but I don’t think an abbreviated 6 ep season deserved to be on this list.
I’ll never get the appeal of Glee. Talk about an over-rated show.
Glee and Modern Family are both over-rated. I’d add Community, BBT, Terriers, or Californication in their place.
No Louie? I’m not sure what the overall ratings were like (good enough for a second season, obviously), but it was a fantastically shot and performed show.