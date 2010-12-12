‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ crack AFI’s TV Top 10

The American Film Institute announced its film and television Top 10 lists for 2010 on Sunday (Dec. 12) afternoon, with a TV roster that pretty much cleans house from last year.

Of the 10 entries on the AFI TV list, only “Modern Family,” “Mad Men” and “Glee” are back from last year’s Top 10, as the Institute elected to recognize a slew of new programs, as well as a pair of miniseries/movies, a step away from last year’s all-series Top 10.

Joining “Mad Men” in the Top 10 are “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” leaving “Rubicon” as the only AMC series not to make the AFI list.

While HBO’s “True Blood” may have fallen off of the AFI Top 10, the premium cable giant equalled AMC’s haul with new drama “Boardwalk Empire,” plus “Temple Grandin” and “The Pacific” making the cut.

Beyond “Glee” and “Modern Family,” the only network series in the AFI Top 10 was returning favorite “30 Rock,” while Showtime’s “The Big C” also cracked the Top 10.

Your AFI TV Programs of the Year:

“The Big C”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Glee”

“Mad Men”

“Modern Family”

“The Pacific”

“Temple Grandin”

“30 Rock”

“The Walking Dead”

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js