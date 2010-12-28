Watch: Beady Eye’s new video for ‘Four Letter Word’

#James Bond
12.28.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Move along, nothing to see here.  So it is with “Four Letter Word,” the first video from Beady Eye,” the new Noel-Gallagher-less remains of Oasis.

Amid a psychedelic wash, we watch the group-composed of Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell, Gem Archer and Chris Sharrock- in full shoegazer mode, complete with wearing sunglasses to perform in the dark. It”s 1999 all over again.

But what about the song? With its cascading, ominous guitar lines, straight-ahead drumming and Gallagher”s world-weary vocal delivery “Four-Letter Word” is straight out a James Bond movie (in fact, it would make a great theme with the “Nothing ever lasts forever” refrain). We don”t like it as much as the fun, spunky “Bring the Light,” and it doesn”t have the razor-sharp ennui that some of Oasis”s best material possessed, but it grows more infectious with repeated listenings. Sorry the same thing can”t be said about the video.

Beady Eye”s debut, “Different Gear, Still Speeding,” comes out March 8.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Bond
TAGSBeady Eyedifferent gear still speedingFour Letter WordJAMES BONDliam gallaghernoel gallagheroasis

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP