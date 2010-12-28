Watch: Beady Eye’s new video for ‘Four Letter Word’

Move along, nothing to see here. So it is with “Four Letter Word,” the first video from Beady Eye,” the new Noel-Gallagher-less remains of Oasis.

Amid a psychedelic wash, we watch the group-composed of Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell, Gem Archer and Chris Sharrock- in full shoegazer mode, complete with wearing sunglasses to perform in the dark. It”s 1999 all over again.

But what about the song? With its cascading, ominous guitar lines, straight-ahead drumming and Gallagher”s world-weary vocal delivery “Four-Letter Word” is straight out a James Bond movie (in fact, it would make a great theme with the “Nothing ever lasts forever” refrain). We don”t like it as much as the fun, spunky “Bring the Light,” and it doesn”t have the razor-sharp ennui that some of Oasis”s best material possessed, but it grows more infectious with repeated listenings. Sorry the same thing can”t be said about the video.

Beady Eye”s debut, “Different Gear, Still Speeding,” comes out March 8.