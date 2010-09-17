Watch: Ben Affleck and Blake Lively take on ‘The Town’ and ‘Green Lantern’

Looking to make a nice debut at the box office this weekend is Ben Affleck’s second directorial effort, “The Town.” The film has received positive reviews so far (73 on Metacritic, 93% on Rotten Tomatoes) and easily confirms Affleck’s talent as a filmmaker after the will received “Gone Baby Gone.” Speaking to “Town” cast members Jon Hamm and Blake Lively during the 2010 Toronto Film Festival, this pundit was struck by how reassured they seemed by Affleck’s directing skills. Yes, sometimes begin in front of the camera can be a big advantage behind it.

Appearing worn out after a long press tour, Affleck admits he didn’t what to be the “Boston” guy after making both “Gone” and “The Town” in his hometown. But, he’s also really interested in venturing out from the crime genre flick and making a Sci-Fi film, a picture that would create more of an epic “world.” He also admits that acting and directing was harder than he thought, but he eventually realized he could direct himself in the editing room. Watch more of Affleck’s thoughts below.

Lively, on the other hand, went through and arduous audition process to play a character that could be anywhere from 5-10 years older than her 21 years (and she easily pulls it off). The “Gossip Girls” star also takes some time to chat about the rumors a “Green Lantern” sequel months before the first film has even been released.

For an in-depth conversation with Jon Hamm about “The Town,” click here.

“The Town” is now playing nationwide.

