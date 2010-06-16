Watch: Big Boi’s new video, ‘General Patton’

06.16.10 8 years ago

When the going gets tough, the tough go…bowling. Or at least that”s how it plays out in “General Patton” the latest video clip from Big Boi”s July 6 album, “Sir Lucious Left Foot…The Son of Chico Dusty.”

They also roam around New York and do some other stuff, but primarily, they bowl. We”re not sure if Big Boi knows something about the General that we don”t.  Maybe he liked to bowl when he wasn”t planning military strategy.

We like the track, which features Big Boi rapping over an operatic piece (if you know what the music is, let us know).

As far as the video goes, we don”t like it as much as we did the clip for “Shutterbugg,” which was much more deceptively inventive. Plus, why don”t the video and audio match up? We thought it was just our computer, but we found several other folks complaining about it.

What do you think?

