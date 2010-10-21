Watch: Daft Punk joins Phoenix at MSG in a French connection

After seeing three relatively mild Phoenix shows over the past year — and with the wtf-inducing sniff I give Wavves — I decided to bypass the free CMJ show at Madison Square Garden in New York last night (Oct. 20).

Boy, am I kicking myself this morning.

The French quartet Phoenix was joined by a pair of very special guests and countrymen: twosome Daft Punk.

The robotic dance duo jumped up, surprising the crowd, with “Harder Better Faster Stronger” swelling into “Around the World.” They even added some extra crazy to Phoenix’s hit “1901.”

Could this be indicative of things to come? As in, another Daft Punk tour? With Phoenix, even? The band crafted the score to “Tron: Legacy,” out this fall, and they’ve been active in promoting their role.

Rumor had it at Comic-Con this year that Disney wanted them playing a party, but it’d set them back a cool mil. I’m curious what went into this rare appearance…

