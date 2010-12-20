Watch: Eminem helps Lil Wayne back to the national stage on ‘SNL’

Lil Wayne has a been addressing his fans from the internet since his release from Riker’s, but he said hi to the whole nation on TV this weekend with Eminem, on “Saturday Night Live.”

Em tapped Weezy for their hit “no Love,” then each took turns on their own tracks. The former tackled his “Won’t Back Down” — his next single from “Recovery” though Pink wasn’t around to feature. Wayne closed out the performances with “6’7″,” which will be on his “Tha Carter IV” album.

That single, in fact, debuted last week: you can read our thoughts on it here.

Neither artist has any tour dates on slate, though Wayne will be around on “Carson Daly’s” New Year’s Eve show on NBC and headlining the Bamboozle at the Meadowlands, happening April 29-May 1. Considering his solo performance in “SNL,” we recommend jumping on that early.

