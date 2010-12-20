Watch: Eminem helps Lil Wayne back to the national stage on ‘SNL’

#Lil Wayne #Eminem
12.20.10 8 years ago

Lil Wayne has a been addressing his fans from the internet since his release from Riker’s, but he said hi to the whole nation on TV this weekend with Eminem, on “Saturday Night Live.”

Em tapped Weezy for their hit “no Love,” then each took turns on their own tracks. The former tackled his “Won’t Back Down” — his next single from “Recovery” though Pink wasn’t around to feature. Wayne closed out the performances with “6’7″,” which will be on his “Tha Carter IV” album.

That single, in fact, debuted last week: you can read our thoughts on it here.

Neither artist has any tour dates on slate, though Wayne will be around on “Carson Daly’s” New Year’s Eve show on NBC and headlining the Bamboozle at the Meadowlands, happening April 29-May 1. Considering his solo performance in “SNL,” we recommend jumping on that early.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Eminem
TAGSEminemLil Waynesaturday night live

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP