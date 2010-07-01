Watch: Fall in love with Janelle Monae, B.o.B., Lupe Fiasco again in ‘Tightrope’

07.01.10 8 years ago

What I love about Janelle Monae — who notably has made one of my favorite albums this year — is that she’s damn sexy without having to take off any clothes.

The singer and songwriter holds her own against rhymemasters Lupe Fiasco and B.o.B. in the music video to the Wondamix remix of single “Tightrope,” culled originally from “The ArchAndroid.” While B.o.B. bounces, Chi’s Lupe bolts the, dare I say, funky beat to the floor, and Monae shares the difference, with sly moves and good time being had by all employed.

Shot in all black and white — much like Monae’s clothing colors of choice — the clip allows her to concede as such, considering there’s “no need for other colors.” Astute.

And in case you missed it, Ms. Monae covered Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” over the weekend at the BET awards. The Purple One was in the audience, and looked pleased, and while I think the audio was pretty shot, her mad dancing skills would make anyone insane.


Tightrope (Wondamix) ft. B.o.B & Lupe Fiasco

Janelle Monae | MySpace Music Videos

