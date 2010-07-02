Watch: Fantasia classes up the joint in video for ‘Bittersweet’

Fantasia is often underrated as a vocalist since, quite frankly, there”s usually so much crazy surrounding her and her wacky family that takes center stage, but she is one of the most talented vocalists spawned by “American Idol.” In the new clip for her soulful “Bittersweet,” she wonders if she made the right decision letting loose her man. She wonders in her house, in the club, in the street. And she looks fabulous doing it.

The song, which is climbing Billboard’s R&B charts, has a delicious ’70s soul vibe, while the video looks a little ’40s retro. Plus, we love the “A Star is Born” turn at the end-but we don”t want to give away the twist exccept to say, yeah, it’s bittersweet.