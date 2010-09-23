Watch: John Noble talks ‘Fringe’ Season 3

Last month, I spent a long afternoon on the Vancouver set of FOX’s “Fringe” chatting with much of the cast and even appearing as an extra in a key scene that I still can’t discuss.

I can tease that in said scene, I got to work with John Noble, the show’s Emmy-worthy star. But more on that in the weeks to come.

Suffice to say, then, that I just interviewed Noble about his dual roles as Walter and Walternate on “Fringe,” but helped by some fresh questions and Noble’s status as one of the best, most thoughtful actors in the biz, my on-video chat was entirely different. That’ll just mean that one interview won’t usurp the other and you can look forward to twice the Noble!

Check out what TV’s best mad scientist/alt-world dignitary had to say about Season 3 of “Fringe,” which premieres on Thursday (Sept. 23) night on FOX.