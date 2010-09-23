Watch: John Noble talks ‘Fringe’ Season 3

Last month, I spent a long afternoon on the Vancouver set of FOX’s “Fringe” chatting with much of the cast and even appearing as an extra in a key scene that I still can’t discuss.
I can tease that in said scene, I got to work with John Noble, the show’s Emmy-worthy star. But more on that in the weeks to come.
Suffice to say, then, that I just interviewed Noble about his dual roles as Walter and Walternate on “Fringe,” but helped by some fresh questions and Noble’s status as one of the best, most thoughtful actors in the biz, my on-video chat was entirely different. That’ll just mean that one interview won’t usurp the other and you can look forward to twice the Noble!
Check out what TV’s best mad scientist/alt-world dignitary had to say about Season 3 of “Fringe,” which premieres on Thursday (Sept. 23) night on FOX.
Best actor on the best show on TV. Jealous you got to act with him. Can’t wait for tonight
I love Fringe, I hope it lasts for several years. I hated to see Peter kiss the “alt-Olivia”! And it was hard to watch Olivia break down in that horrible public restroom. But she did not even want us to see her cry…so sad…
Fringe keeps you on the edge, you are always looking to see what happens next. You feel for the characters and poor Walter, he meant well but now him and Peter or estranged as father and son, Olivia lost on the alternate world and the evil Oliva here in this universe! JJ Abrams, go man go