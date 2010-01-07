Watch: Lil Wayne’s video for ‘On Fire’

#Lil Wayne
01.08.10 9 years ago

When Lil Wayne”s rock-influenced album “Rebirth” will actually hit streets is anyone”s guess. A number of retailers are no longer offering the oft-delayed album as available on its scheduled Feb. 2 release date and word is it has been pushed to June. However, Lil Wayne”s rep told Billboard that the album”s still a go for Feb. 2.

In the meantime, the video for album track, “On Fire” premiered on MTV today.

The song is built around “She”s On Fire,” from the movie “Scarface,” a favorite among many rappers, and it sounds about as dated as the movie. In fact, it”s amazingly similar to the opening chords of another film relegated to the ’80s time capsule, “Flash Dance.” There”s not much to the song. There”s nothing remotely resembling a catchy hook within several miles.
The video, directed by Chris Robison (not the Black Crowes” dude) is a disjointed mess, including a shot around 3:14 of baby doll heads? Que?  There”s also a shot of a snake, but that”s intercut with Lil Wayne getting a lap dance from the wing-wearing model/slash/girlfriend who meanders into his mansion during the song, so we figure that”s symbolic for a you-know-what because, as the lyrics say, she”s “steaming like a demon.” Nice…
“Rocker” Lil Wayne holds the guitar in several shots, but seldom is seen actually playing it other than eking out a few chords. If this is the best that “Rebirth” has to offer, we can wait until June.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSFlash danceLil Wayneon fireRebirthSCARFACEShes on Fire

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP