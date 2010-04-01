Watch: ‘Massive Attack’ from Nicki Minaj featuring Sean Garrett

We”re finally hearing-and seeing-what Nicki Minaj, the go-to girl for everyone from Mariah Carey to Usher, can do on her own and we have to say, we”re not impressed.
“Massive Attack” is about something that we totally can”t decipher, but it”s mainly a collection of really dull beats with no apparent hook within 100 miles. However, we”ve seen great videos created with less. Not this time. Using this year”s go-to setting, Minaj and guest, Sean Garrett (who is featured in the song much more than Minaj), are in the desert. She has a hot pink Lamborghini and there are some strange military scenes that hint at a coup, but basically she”s trying to be Lady GaGa and it”s not working. Instead, we just get a jumbled montage of spiders and snakes and Minaj looking like she”s in some wacky “Project Runway” photo shoot. She can”t seem to get out of the desert or jungle, but she brought a seemingly endless number of outfits with her. Our favorite scene is the monkey. Go monkey go!
We”ll reserve judgment until we hear more, but some folks are better as spice added to the main dish and not the main dish themselves.
Well the song is ok. But Nicki Minaj is not. (We got tom-toms over here bigger than a monsta) < really? Well Nicki Minaj over did it this time. You can bascally say she was trying to be like Rihanna. Rihanna has the song called So hard ft. young jeezy. It's in a desert and yes it has army scenes in it. Now you tell me who's hating? Well to wrap this up, Nicki Minaj is ok, She just needs to find her own style and make a video by herself and stop featuring everyone else or being featured in everyone else's video. Simple as that.
FHUCC UU STOP SHXTIING ON MAHH BXTCHH NICKII SHE DOES HAVE HAA OWN STYLEE SHE NOT TRYNAA BB NO DAMM LADA GAGA OR RIHANNA CUS RIHANNA NOT HARD N LADY GAGA NOT PRETTY @ ALL.. I LOVEE NICKI MINAJ ! I LOVE HA STYLE SO WAT IF SHEE IIN DE JUNGLE/DESERT SHE A BADD BXTCH REGARDLESS!..NICKI LOOK MAD SEXY WINING NN SHXT SOO HOP OFF MAHH WIFEE DICK.. NN IIM FOLLOWING HAA SHE A BHAD BARBIIEE !!!!!!
This shit is dope. Fuck a hater. If you look like Oscar the Grouch, you can’t diss Nicki. Sorry.
yes Nicki just need to find her own style. She is not an originator at all. She’s not going to last but for a while. She need to rap by herself. she ok.. she’s not the greatest. For NOW.. she’s okay. but I bet in a few years she gonna fall off too.. I like her vibrant colors though, she’s weird.