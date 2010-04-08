Watch: No, this Insane Clown Posse music video is not an SNL Digital Short

You thought today would be just a normal Thursday? Didn’t you? But, I mean, how did Thursday come to be, y’know? Like, how does that even work?
And pelicans, and magnets? The sh*t just doesn’t drop a smartbomb on your cranium from nowhere. Aren’t you inspired by f*ckin’ rainbows, RAINBOWS, if you just open your facepaint-covered eyelids every once and a while?
And the high fructose corn syrup in your Faygo? That sh*t doesn’t just flavor itself.
I wanna float on a cloud of cotton candy. I want to soar into the air on a computer-generated turret and point my fingers skyward like guns (of love and wonderment) and turn these drab black clothes inside out for the illusion of starting over.
All because of the Insane Clown Posse’s new music video for “Miracles.”
Juggalos, rejoice in the advancement of technology. Poets, release your tears into the crevices of your keyboards. Perfection has been achieved, and it’s — as ICP says — pure motherf*cking magic, right?
[Video after the jump…]
“There are two ways to live your life – one is as though nothing is a miracle, the other is as though everything is a miracle.”
__Albert Einstein, Scientist.
This song should be on a mix disc, and slow fade into Assassins (long version).
:-)
Insane clown posse
InsaneInsane ClownClownClown____PossePossePosse
__Insane_____Clown______________Posse_____Posse
__Insane_____Clown______________PossePossePosse
__Insane_____Clown______________Posse
InsaneInsane_ClownClownClown_____Posse
the best