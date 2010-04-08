Watch: No, this Insane Clown Posse music video is not an SNL Digital Short

You thought today would be just a normal Thursday? Didn’t you? But, I mean, how did Thursday come to be, y’know? Like, how does that even work?

And pelicans, and magnets? The sh*t just doesn’t drop a smartbomb on your cranium from nowhere. Aren’t you inspired by f*ckin’ rainbows, RAINBOWS, if you just open your facepaint-covered eyelids every once and a while?

And the high fructose corn syrup in your Faygo? That sh*t doesn’t just flavor itself.

I wanna float on a cloud of cotton candy. I want to soar into the air on a computer-generated turret and point my fingers skyward like guns (of love and wonderment) and turn these drab black clothes inside out for the illusion of starting over.

All because of the Insane Clown Posse’s new music video for “Miracles.”

Juggalos, rejoice in the advancement of technology. Poets, release your tears into the crevices of your keyboards. Perfection has been achieved, and it’s — as ICP says — pure motherf*cking magic, right?

