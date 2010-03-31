Watch: Stallone, Willis and Schwarzenegger make ‘The Expendables’ preview rock

The famed trio is probably together for only one scene, but even in 2010 there’s something exciting about watching Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and current California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on screen together. Part 80s nostalgia, part curiosity over why Willis and Schwarzenegger agreed, it’s also a huge opportunity for Lionsgate to create some buzz about Stallone’s upcoming old school action flick “The Expendables.” Smart move.

If you don’t like your action heros over 50, Stallone hasn’t made the picture just for the geriatric set. Younger movie fans (like, guys in their 20s) should get off on seeing Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, and Steve Austin along for the ride too. As for everyone else? Well, there’s always Dolph Lundgren and Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke. There also appears to be some sort of plot involving South America, beautiful women and possibly the drug trade, but does it really matter when Sly and his crew are kickin’ butt? No, we didn’t think so either. Check out the new trailer for “The Expendables” below and judge for your self.

“The Expendables” opens nationwide on Aug. 13.