What’s on Sam Worthington’s iPod? Probably not the ‘Avatar’ score

03.22.10 8 years ago

What music becomes a movie hero most?

If you”re Sam Worthington, it”s all about the rock. Worthington may like acting, but he loves music. We interviewed the “Avatar” and “Clash of the Titans” star on Saturday. After the cameras stopped rolling, we spent a few minutes talking music.
Worthington was sporting a t-shirt for Baroness, a Georgia metal band. Worthington said he wore t-shirts emblazoned with his fave bands every chance he gets during TV interviews since it can serve as a little free promotion for acts he loves, he said.
His all time fave? “Lemmy. Motorhead,” Worthington said, without a second”s hesitation. We asked if he knew about the new Lemmy documentary, “Lemmy: 49% Motherf**ker. 51% Son of a Bitch” (produced by our former Billboard colleague and all-around good guy Wes Orshoski) and he surprised us by saying he”d already seen it. Stardom has its benefits!
Worthington then brought up another favorite:  his fellow Aussies, Silverchair. We”ve followed them from their start with 1995″s “Frogstomp,” but for us, their best album was their last, 2007″s “Young Modern,” arranged and orchestrated by Van Dyke Parks. “I love them,” Worthington said. Then he gave us a little scoop: “They”re working on a new album. It”s great.”  Good to know.

TAGSAVATARBaronessbillboardClash of the TitansfrogstompLEMMYmotorheadSAM WORTHINGTONSilverchairVan Dyke Parkswes orshoski

