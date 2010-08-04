Who pushes Eminem out of the top spot on the Billboard 200?

Welcome to his “Nightmare”: Eminem”s reign at No. 1 comes to an end thanks for Avenged Sevenfold”s “Nightmare,” which pushed “Recovery” out of the top spot after five weeks on the Billboard 200.

It was a close race: “Nightmare” sold 163,000, according to Nielsen SoundScan, while “Recovery” moved 159,000 units.

“Nightmare” is the hard rock band”s first No. 1 album, according to Billboard, besting its previous chart high of No. 4 for its 2007 self-titled set.

It”s lonely at the top: “Nightmare” is the only title to debut in the top 10 this week, making it the first time since the week ending Feb. 28 that only one new album entered the chart in the first 10 slots.

Last week”s No. 2, Rick Ross”s “Teflon Don,” drops to No. 3, while Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” rises to No. 4. Other titles making moves within th Top 10 includes Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now,” which moves up to No. 7 and Sheryl Crow”s “100 Miles from Memphis” falls five places to No. 8. Lady Gaga climbs one place to No. 9.

Total album sales for the week were 5.21 million units, down 13% with the comparable sales week in 2009. Year-to-date sales are down 12% from last year.

