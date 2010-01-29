Will Arnett on whether the media made the ‘Arrested Development’ happen

“When in Rome” is going to have a tough time knocking off “Avatar” and Mel Gibson’s “Edge of Darkness” at the box office this weekend, but that doesn’t mean that the Kristen Bell/Josh Duhamel romantic comedy doesn’t have it’s moments.

The flick features some intriguing supporting performances by “Napoleon Dynamite’s” Jon Heder and “Blades of Glory’s” Will Arnett. Both actors play characters who are “magically” in desperate love with Bell’s character after she picks up their “wish coins” from a famous Italian fountain. The over-the-top scenario finds Heder mocking Chris Angel with his wannabe magician turn and Arnett puts on an intentionally flimsy Italian accent as an intensely passionate painter. HitFix spoke to both men a few weeks ago about the flick and both made it two of the more entertaining sit downs of the new year.

Heder impressed with some real magic tricks (seriously) and the Arnett conversation fell into a conversation about basketball, hockey, the director of ‘Daredevil’ tackling a romantic comedy and whether the media pushed the “Arrested Development” movie into production.

Well worth watching and “When in Rome” is now playing nationwide.