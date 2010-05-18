Win a limited edition LCD Soundsystem ‘This Is Happening’ poster and CD

05.18.10 8 years ago

**** This contest is officially closed. Congrats to @jonwiththewind, who has won our poster! ****

This week, LCD Soundsystem celebrates its sonically diverse — and what may be its last — album “This Is Happening.” For fans of the man and the band, there’s some decorative pleasure to be had in this achievement, at least for one lucky HitFix / Immaculate Noise reader.

In the next 48 hours, I will be giving away a limited edition poster for “This Is Happening” — pictured below — which comes with a copy of the CD.

To Tweet is to enter:

   + Start by following HitFix (@HitFix) and myself (@katieaprincess) on Twitter

   + Then send a Tweet including “@HitFix @katieaprincess #LCDposter” somewhere in your text.

That’s it. Seems pretty black and white — which is precisely the color palette for this minimalist, block-rocking print. (The little cassette tape reads, “THIS IS HAPPENING.”) The winner will be chosen at random, I swear.

“This Is Happening” was released today (May 18) and includes nine tracks of mastermind James Murphy’s meandering emotive states, through the humor of single “Drunk Girls” to the breathless promise of “I Can Change.” Click here to check it all out and click here to just buy the darn thing.

