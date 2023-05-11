In March, 100 Gecs unleashed their new album 10,000 Gecs, the follow-up to their massive debut 1000 Gecs which later got remixes with A. G. Cook, Rico Nasty, and more.

Today (May 11), the eccentric duo is back with a video for their track “Most Wanted Person In The United States.” Predictably, they commit crimes to go along with the volatile lyrics: “I turned on the news, and it said that I was / The number one most wanted person in the United States.” It takes a comedic angle on surveillance culture as they steal packages in front of Ring doorbells as well as wreak havoc in aisles of convenience stores on camera.

These chaotic antics are nothing quite new; they were pyromaniacs in the video for “Hollywood Baby.” They also smashed a guitar in the video for “Dumbest Girl Alive.”

100 Gecs are currently finishing up their spring tour alongside Machine Girl. The remaining dates are in Florida, Nevada, Arizona, and California. After that, they’re set to trek to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan over the summer for some performances.

Watch the video for “Most Wanted Person In The United States” above.

100 Gecs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.