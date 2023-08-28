Alex G staged a headlining tour last year, ending with three sold-out hometown shows at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which Alex G turned into a live album that made Uproxx’s list of “The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2023.”

That’s not necessarily the highlight of Alex G’s summer, however, as he embarked on a co-headlining tour with Alvvays. There are four shows left: The Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 28, Royal Oak in Detroit, Michigan on August 30, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 31, and Art Park in Buffalo, New York on September 1.

Alex G has been performing tracks from his 2022’s God Save The Animals, which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden lauded because it showcased that Alex G has “really mastered a sound and mood that’s specific to him” and solidified “he’s now the undisputed champ of the style.”

As chronicled by setlist.fm, there are slight variations to Alex G’s setlist from show to show, so the below is taken from Alex G’s set at The Dell Music Center in Philadelphia on August 26.

1. “S.D.O.S.”

2. “Runner”

3. “Hope”

4. “No Bitterness”

5. “After Ur Gone”

6. “Ain’t It Easy”

7. “Rejoyce”

8. “Mission”

9. “Bug”

10. “Brick”

11. “Horse”

12. “Blessing”

13. “Immunity”

14. “Sarah”

15. “Mary”

16. “Gretel”

17. “Miracles”

18. “Forgive”

19. “Sportstar” (encore)

20. “Bobby” (encore)

21. “Southern Sky” (encore)

22. “Message” (encore)