Alex Lahey is back with the announcement of her new album The Answer Is Always Yes, her follow-up to her 2019 LP The Best Of Luck Club. It will feature recent songs like “Congratulations” and “Sh*t Talkin’,” as well as her brand new single, “Good Time.” The singer/songwriter also announced a big tour beginning in May and going through June.

“This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” Lahey said about the track. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit). It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”

About the record, Lahey added, “Living in a world that wasn’t made for you makes you pretty strong and adaptive, and you find the fun in it. It also makes you realize how absurd everything is. With this record, I wanted to get weird because the world is weird, and it’s even weirder when you realize you don’t fit into it all the time.”

Watch the video for “Good Time” above.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below. You can find her tour dates beneath it.

1. “Good Time”

2. “Congratulations”

3. “You’ll Never Get Your Money Back”

4. “The Sky Is Melting”

5. “On The Way Down”

6. “Makes Me Sick”

7. “Sh*t Talkin’”

8. “Permanent”

9. “They Wouldn’t Let Me In”

10. “The Answer Is Always Yes”

5/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

5/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

5/23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

5/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

5/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

5/27 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

5/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry

5/31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

6/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

6/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

6/04 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/06 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

6/07 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

6/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

6/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

6/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

6/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

6/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

6/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish

6/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

6/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

The Answer Is Always Yes is out 5/19 on Liberation. Pre-order it here.