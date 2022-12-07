Bartees Strange To Curate The 2023 Sled Island Festival In Calgary

Bartees Strange is having a great year. He unveiled his sophomore album Farm To Table, embarked on a massive tour with Pom Pom Squad, and joined The National onstage to perform “Mistaken for Strangers.” It looks like 2023 is going to be even bigger; it was just announced that he’ll be the guest curator for the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival.

The festival will take place from June 21 to 25 in different venues across Calgary in Alberta, Canada. According to the website, will have not only music but also comedy, film, and visual art. The website also has a statement that reads, “Bartees’ wide range of musical influences, unique style, and dedication to fostering more diverse audiences and music scenes made him the perfect candidate to take on this role, and we could not be more excited to be working with him on next year’s festival!” More information about the lineup will roll out in the next few months.

Last year, Strange told Uproxx a funny festival story: “I opened a set with like ‘Mossblerd’ and it was like 2pm — Mimosa time at the bar — and we were playing it and it was wild. Everyone left,” he said. “I was like, ‘Damn, all right, song two, let’s do it.’ It was a problem. It’s kind of the festival nightmare — to pull up to a crowded room and empty it.” Luckily, he’s come far since then.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9, at noon MST. Find more information about the festival here.