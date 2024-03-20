Apple TV+’s new series The New Look tells the story of the fashion world during World War II. Equally as captivating as the lore of Coco Chanel and Christian Dior is the show’s soundtrack. Produced entirely by Jack Antonoff, The New Look‘s soundtrack features captivating covers with modern twists. The latest is a cover of “You Always Hurt The Ones You Love” by The Mills Brothers, sung beautifully by Bartees Strange.

On Bartees’ cover, he delivers soulful vocals, with soft, jazzy touches, taking the show’s soundtrack to a new level.

“You always hurt the one you love / The one you shouldn’t hurt at all / You always take the sweetest rose / And crush it till the petals fall,” he sings on the song’s chorus. The song is equally intriguing as it is heartbreaking, with Bartees telling a story of painful regret. Antonoff’s smooth, silky production also adds to the cover’s poignancy and storytelling elements.

You can listen to “You Always Hurt The Ones You Love” above.

The New Look streams on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Wednesday, with the season finale streaming on 4/3.

The New Look soundtrack is out 4/3 via Shadow Of The City/Dirty Hit. Find more information here.