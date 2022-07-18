Beabadoobee’s sophomore album, Beatopia, came out this past Friday and now the British-Filipino indie pop sensation has announced an accompanying tour of North America. Following a slew of July dates with Bleachers and her European tour dates, Beabadoobee’s Beatopia Tour of North America begins on October 25th in Washington DC and will take her across the US, into Canada, and then back to the East Coast in December. Lowertown will be the direct support act for the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. local time here. An artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 19th at the same link with the code BEA2022.

Check out all of Beabadoobee’s global tour dates below.

07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/20-21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival

08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

09/09 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

09/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

09/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/05 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/31 – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA

11/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

11/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ History

12/02 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda

12/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* with Bleachers