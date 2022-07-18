Beabadoobee’s sophomore album, Beatopia, came out this past Friday and now the British-Filipino indie pop sensation has announced an accompanying tour of North America. Following a slew of July dates with Bleachers and her European tour dates, Beabadoobee’s Beatopia Tour of North America begins on October 25th in Washington DC and will take her across the US, into Canada, and then back to the East Coast in December. Lowertown will be the direct support act for the tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. local time here. An artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 19th at the same link with the code BEA2022.
Check out all of Beabadoobee’s global tour dates below.
07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *
07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/20-21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival
08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
09/09 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
09/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
09/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
10/05 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/31 – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA
11/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
11/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/01 – Toronto, ON @ History
12/02 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda
12/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
12/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
* with Bleachers