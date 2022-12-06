All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Boris, Nilüfer Yanya, Wallice, Ratboys, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Boris — Fade <a href="https://boris.bandcamp.com/album/fade">fade by Boris</a> Boris is known for immersive, crashing walls fo sound that can put the listener in a kind of hypnosis. With the surprise-drop of this new record Fade, they’ve done it again. The title feels appropriate for the way songs drip into one another gradually and sounds blend and fade into each other; it’s an album to listen to in full with no breaks. Nilüfer Yanya — “Midnight Sun – Sapha Remix” Painless by Nilüfer Yanya was a sprawling album that made lasting impressions earlier this year. Now a deluxe is here, and it features this bewitching remix of “Midnight Sun” by Sampa, who adds a layer of personality to an already idiosyncratic, compelling song.

Brakence — “5g” While the riders of the pop-punk revival wave are often either a hit or miss, Brakence is the real deal. His distinct voice and dynamic, unpredictable instrumentation make for a song that keeps the listener interested, especially with his youthful charm: “I’m gettin’ this tightness in my chest that make me grind my teeth / So I’ma just take another edible and go 5g,” he sings on “5g.” Jesus Piece — “An Offering Of The Night” Jesus Piece don’t relent, especially on this new single “An Offering Of The Night,” the first preview of their forthcoming LP. At only a little over two minutes, it proves they haven’t lost their knack for packing a punch in as little space as possible. The vocals are powerful roars, conveying a new level of fury.

Storefront Church, Phoebe Bridgers — “Words” (Low Cover) The news of the tragic passing of Low’s Mimi Parker was a devastation to the music world. Sometimes the only way to respond to grief is through music, so Storefront Church and Phoebe Bridgers came together to share a visceral, poignant cover of Low’s “Words,” a beautiful honor to Parker. Ratboys — “Love Is A Wild Thing” <a href="https://somethingmerry.bandcamp.com/album/after-hour">After Hour by Ratboys</a> Musicians recently joined forces to unveil a Kacey Musgraves cover album, including Ratboys who made their own rendition of “Love Is A Wild Thing.” The ballad is thoughtful and becomes more endearing as it flows on, feeling both upbeat and nostalgic.

Teenage Priest — “Let It Pass” Teenage Priest offer a nice dose of psychedelic, contemplative rock with “Let It Pass,” a Tame Impala-indebted track that moves softly and freely. The band are predictably based in California, and their bubbling synthesizers and warped guitars have the texture of a late-night pool party. Wallice — “Japan” 24-year-old singer-songwriter Wallice Hana Watanabe has a knack for powerful storytelling. On “Japan,” the words shine through with their concise, emotional edges: “My grandfather passed / When I was barely one / Burning incense around the pine trees / Fell and scraped knee / Always on the run,” she sings.