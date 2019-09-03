All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week gave us the long-awaited new album from Lana Del Rey, the official announcement of a new White Reaper record, and another beautiful new track from Vagabon.

While we’re at it, if you want more music recommendations curated by Steven Hyden delivered directly to your inbox every week, sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Lana Del Rey — Norman F*cking Rockwell



Lana Del Rey is back with her latest full-length effort, “a batsh*t, burner-beauty, just like the Los Angeles it worships,” according to Caitlin White’s rave review for Uproxx. Featuring tracks that have rolled out slowly over the last year or so, Norman F*cking Rockwell is a sprawling California masterpiece that simultaneously embodies the regularity of its namesake while presenting a bizarro-reality of the world he depicted in his work.

Black Belt Eagle Scout — At The Party With My Brown Friends



The project of Katherine Paul, previous Black Belt Eagle Scout music revolved around life as a radical indigenous queer feminist, with many of the songs becoming political statements. On the new album At The Party With My Brown Friends, however, Paul is more focused on cultivating relationships and spreading love in her community. In this way, At The Party With My Brown Friends remains political, a resounding source of positivity in a time where the culture can really use it.