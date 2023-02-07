All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Keep — Happy In Here With the release of They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s S and Knifeplay’s Animal Drowning, last year was a flourishing moment for shoegaze. It looks like that’s not over; Keep’s new album Happy In Here is a haunting, dreamy adventure full of intense guitar work and soaring vocals. The songs blend into one another with ease, bouncing back and forth between feeling introspective and invigorating. Year Of The Knife — Dust To Dust To kick off 2023, Year Of The Knife have unleashed a surprise EP, Dust to Dust. Though only clocking in at seven minutes with three songs, every second is so ferocious and brash. The roars are unrelenting and piercing against corrosive guitars, and there’s no shortage of satisfying breakdowns that’ll definitely prompt pits at future shows.

Black Belt Eagle Scout — “Spaces” The Land, The Water, The Sky, the new album from Black Belt Eagle Scout, arrives in just a couple of days. There have been four singles so far, including the newest one, “Spaces.” It’s a serene, ruminative ballad that relies more on sounds than words, and it works because the atmosphere is immersive and powerful throughout. Neutral Milk Hotel — “Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)” “Where You’ll Find Me Now” is a highlight off Neutral Milk Hotel’s oft-overlooked debut album On Avery Island. The original is slow and intimate, and this just-released alternative version of the track has more of a pep in its step. It comes from the band’s career-spanning boxset, which is sure to be a treat for fans who want more from the elusive group.

Frankie Rose — “Sixteen Ways” Frankie Rose are preparing for the release of their new album Love As Projection, and “Sixteen Ways” is a glimmering, memorable taste of what’s to come. the track is reminiscent of ’80s pop, bursting with fuzzy synthesizers and catchy melodies. The video feels vintage as well, feeling much like a fever dream. Yves Tumor — “ Echolalia” Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is the title of Yves Tumor’s new album arriving in March. It was announced alongside the release of the pulsating single “Echolalia,” which has a sticky melody as they sing: “You look so magical / I don’t know how to act when I’m on my own / The way I’m thinking, is this unnatural?”

Geese — “Cowboy Nudes” It’s probably easy to guess that Geese’s new song titled “Cowboy Nudes” is a bit unhinged. Sonically, it’ll never lose the listener’s attention, packed with vivacious vocals and a buoyant rhythm. The lyrics are as entertaining, not lacking in humor: “I’ve got eyes for anything moving / Fell in love with a tumbleweed.” The Tallest Man On Earth — “Every Little Heart” “Every Little Heart” by The Tallest Man On Earth is a gentle, thoughtful ballad that feels more profound with each line: “I’m going to see the world / Through every little heart I know / I’m going to see the world / Through every little heart I know,” Kristian Matsson sings over mesmerizing chords.