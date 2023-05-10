blink-182 coachella
Blink-182 Gave Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ A Magical Pop-Punk Touch

At long last, Blink-182 has finally kicked off their much-anticipated world tour. The tour kicked off last Thursday (May 4) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over the course of the tour, they’ve played several fan favorites, as well as covers of other classics.

During a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night (May 9), the band played tribute to an artist who is also on a high-grossing tour of her own. Turning one of Taylor Swift‘s signature songs into a pop-punk crossover banger, the band sang her 2012 hit, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

This cover came as the band was closing out a performance of their breakthrough single, “Dammit,” as singer Mark Hoppus smoothly transitioned into the Swift song. With rolling percussion and electrifying guitars, Blink gave the song a special touch that would’ve made “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” as much as a bop had it been released in the early aughts.

This isn’t the first time Hoppus has expressed his fandom toward Swift. Back in 2021, he shouted out another one of her hit singles, “Look What You Made Me Do,” from her 2017 album, Reputation, though, at the time, some Swifties interpreted the tweet as him mocking the song.

But it appears there is no bad blood between him and Swift.

You can see clips from the performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” above.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

