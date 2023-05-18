Who Is Opening Blink-182’s 2023 Tour?

Blink-182 is back like they never left. Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge performed together for the first time in nine years at Coachella last month, including a last-minute headlining set, and Blink’s headlining reunion tour is underway.

The North American trek hits Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, May 19.

Fans are ecstatic to experience Blink with DeLonge again — the setlist is a nostalgic dream — as he officially rejoined the iconic pop-punk trio last fall, but the tour openers also elicit excitement. Turnstile was announced when the tour was confirmed in October, but Blink-182 updated everyone on April 17.

“We are also excited to welcome Beauty School Dropout, Destroy Boys, KennyHoopla, Landon Barker, and White Reaper on select dates of our North American tour. See you soon!” the band wrote on Instagram.

The North American leg is scheduled to wrap at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 16. The tour’s European leg will run from September 2 to October 15 in Glasgow and Manchester, respectively.

Shows in Australia, New Zealand, Peru, and Mexico are slated for early 2024 after Barker’s finger injury caused a postponement. See all of Blink-182’s tour dates here.

