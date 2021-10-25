Bon Iver Is Heading Out On US And International Tour Dates In 2022

Over the weekend, Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver cohorts performed a pair of shows to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Bon Iver, Bon Iver. For fans who didn’t get to check that out, there’s some good news: Bon Iver is going on tour in 2022.

Today, the band announced shows in March, May, June, October, and November, which will feature support from Dijon, Bonny Light Horseman, and Barm. As for Vernon’s band, he will be joined by the same group he played with this past weekend: Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner (of Wye Oak), Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

03/30/2022 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

04/01/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04/03/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04/03/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

04/05/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/08/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

04/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

04/13/2022 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *

04/14/2022 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

04/15/2022 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

06/03/2022 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium **

06/04/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE **

06/07/2022 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater **

06/08/2022 — Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition **

06/10/2022 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point **

06/11/2022 — East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park **

06/13/2022 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! **

06/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre **

06/17/2022 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park **

06/18/2022 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater **

06/21/2022 — Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION **

06/24/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater **

06/25/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit **

10/16/2022 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

10/19/2022 — Leeds, GB @ First Direct Arena ^

10/20/2022 — Glasgow, GB @ The SSE Hydro ^

10/24/2022 — Manchester, GB @ AO Arena ^

10/25/2022 — London, GB @ SSE Arena Wembley ^

10/26/2022 — London, GB @ SSE Arena Wembley

10/31/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

11/03/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

11/03/2022 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

11/05/2022 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^

11/07/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

11/09/2022 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

11/11/2022 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

* with Dijon

** with Bonny Light Horseman

^ with Carm