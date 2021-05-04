Back in 2018, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker were in the midst of enjoying their time together as Boygenius, a supergroup that has so far released a self-titled EP in 2018 and a demos collection that was only available on Bandcamp for one day in July 2020. While on the promotional circuit, the group performed a cover of a classic from The Chicks (who were known as the Dixie Chicks at the time of the song’s release): “Cowboy Take Me Away,” from their 1999 album Fly. The performance was filmed for KEXP at Seattle’s Avast! Recording Co. on November 24, 2018, and KEXP later shared the video on YouTube on March 5, 2019.

It’s been nearly three years since that performance, and now, The Chicks have finally stumbled upon it and given the cover their blessing.

The Chicks took to social media today to share a clip of the performance. They wrote on Twitter, “Love this Cowboy Take Me Away cover by boygenius’ [Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus]!” That prompted responses from all three Boygenius members. Dacus shared the tweet and added, “hello chicks we love you [teary-eyed emoji].” Bridgers also shared the post on Twitter and Instagram, while Baker re-posted on her Instagram story and added, “thank you [teary-eyed emoji] [heart emoji].”

hello chicks we love you 🥺 https://t.co/nGhzMp8mhx — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) May 4, 2021

Watch Boygenius cover The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” below.