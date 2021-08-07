Bruce Springsteen is a man with many accomplishments to his name, but the most recent thing he can be proud of comes through the actions of his daughter. On Saturday, Jessica Springsteen took home a silver medal at the Olympics in the equestrian team jumping competition along with the two other members of her team, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

According to CNN, the equestrian revealed that she spoke to her family, which includes The Boss himself as well as mother and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, after the win.

“I FaceTimed them really quick,” Jessica said. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything.” She added, “Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.” The United States equestrian team came second behind Sweden’s team who took home the gold medal as a result of winning the jump-off competition. When asked about the whole experience, Jessica described it as “wild.” “You definitely start to get the jitters,” she added. “But it was also super exciting. My horse jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”

Jessica Springsteen is currently ranked as the 14th best equestrian in the world. Last month, she celebrated her qualification for the 2020 Olympics by thanking her teammates, and of course, her 12-year-old horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

“Honored to be a part of this team with [Kraut, Farrington, and Ward], she wrote in an Instagram caption. “There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime. Let’s go USA!”