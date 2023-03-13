Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are touring for the first time together since 2017, an international run that began stateside in early February.

Uproxx reviewed the St. Paul, Minnesota stop earlier this month, a poignant take on mortality and “a kick-ass band” that is inevitably “closing a circle” on its eternal legacy. Springsteen and The E Street Band have grown into larger-than-life giants over the past five-plus decades, but make no mistake: They are still mere mortals.

There have been literal reminders of that over the past few days. On Saturday, March 11, Springsteen’s official Twitter account announced Sunday’s (March 12) scheduled show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was postponed “due to illness.”

An identical announcement was made on Sunday — this time, the postponed show is MVP Arena in Albany, New York originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14.

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday March 12 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/K3Gh4MdFe9 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 11, 2023

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/CjoIFjjFnO — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 12, 2023

No rescheduled dates have been announced yet, but fans are encouraged to “hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

Steven Van Zandt also chimed in to put fans at ease. “No need to be anxious or afraid,” he tweeted. “Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

In a separate tweet, Van Zandt clarified, “Postponed. We don’t cancel.”

No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon. https://t.co/tsxNJRIl2c — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) March 11, 2023

Shortly after the tour began, Springsteen performed without three E Street Band members in Dallas because Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrel tested positive for COVID-19 (as relayed by Billboard on February 13).