After releasing her debut album Immunity back in August, Clairo was booked to open for Tame Impala’s tour this summer. But, along with the rest of live music events, the tour was postponed. While in quarantine, Clairo has been using her newfound free time to work on new music. On Friday, the singer shared a soulful cover of Johnny Flynn’s 2008 track “Brown Trout Blues.”

With just an acoustic guitar and her room-filling vocals, Clairo gives her stripped-down rendition of Flynn’s decade-old brassy track. Sharing the cover to YouTube, Clairo wrote that the song is one of her favorites.

Ahead of the cover, Clairo discussed the prospects of a new album in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1: “It’s a lot. It’s like over thirty right now. Obviously that’s not going to happen. Thirty-track album like no, but I think I’m just trying to make a lot of stuff. So that I’m able to kind of handpick what I still care about in six months because it becomes obvious much later whether or not it’s like a song. I have a major problem of like thinking that the last thing I made is like my best work.”

Staying true to her word, Clairo has recently been working on recording music. Ahead of her Johnny Flynn cover, the singer has released a handful of demos. Her latest, “Everything I Know,” provides a nostalgic escape from reality with toned-down vocals and fuzzy guitars.

Listen to Clairo cover Johnny Flynn’s “Brown Trout Blues” above.