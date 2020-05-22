Courtney Barnett Offers Up ‘Sunday Roast’ From Her Bedroom On ‘Fallon’

While many musicians have been forced to cancel their tours in the coming months, Courtney Barnett was lucky enough to finish her first-ever solo tour this year just before the world went into lockdown. Even amid the pandemic, Barnett continues to bring her fans solace through music. On Thursday, Barnett graced fans with an intimate performance of one of her Tell Me How You Really Feel tracks on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Performing from her bedroom, Barnett was armed with an acoustic guitar for a stripped-down rendition of her ballad “Sunday Roast.” With expert fingerpicking and her recognizable cadence, Barnett delivered her lyrics with down-to-earth vulnerability. “It’s all the same to me / Just bring yourself / You know your presence is present enough / I got a front row seat,” she croons.

Ahead of her Tonight Show performance, Barnett partnered with other big-names in indie music for the benefit livestream “Courtney Barnett And Lucius & Friends.” Joined by Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Bedouine, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, and more, Barnett played a collection of hits and covers to benefit a coronavirus relief fund.

Watch Courtney Barnett’s “Sunday Roast” performance on The Tonight Show above.

