In February 2021, dance music fans everywhere were devastated to learn that one of the genre’s pioneering duos, Daft Punk, had broken up. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker said of the news, “It was almost like when you hear about someone that’s died.”

While the band had their reasons for the breakup, and one member expressed relief, fans can’t help but continue the search for more rarities and unreleased gems. As it turns out, there’s one doozy of a motherlode out there: A fifth album was apparently completed but now exists in a “limbo” according to drummer Quinn, who collaborated with them on fourth and final album, Random Access Memories.

In an interview with alt.news 26:46, Quinn says he helped the duo record an unreleased album in 2018 which is “supposedly coming out of the locker.” While he says he hopes “they do something with it,” he also admits he doesn’t exactly know what’s happening with it. Much of the interview is dedicated to describing the wildly experimental recording process and how the musicians played off of each other. It’s in “limbo,” he says, but he did make sure it was okay to talk about with the band, which is at least a positive sign that they aren’t just vaulting it forever. You can watch the full interview below.