Since the death of Kurt Cobain, Nirvana has been pretty much a closed book. There haven’t been any real efforts to continue the band without Cobain, but it turns out that Dave Grohl and his former Nirvana bandmates still jam together sometimes. Furthermore, they even recorded some music recently.

Foo Fighters chatted with Howard Stern recently, and Pat Smear, who was a touring member of Nirvana in 1993 and ’94, said, “Every once in a while, me and Krist [Novoselic] and Dave get together and we do play as if we’re Nirvana, so I don’t have to miss it — we do it. Last time, we did it at the house where we recorded the [new Foo Fighters] album.” Grohl added, “We actually recorded some stuff.”

Elsewhere during that chat, Grohl explained why he wants Stewart Copeland of The Police to induct Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame if they get in, saying, “To be honest, this band started with this demo tape I did. I called it Foo Fighters because I didn’t want anyone to know it was me. […] Coming out of Nirvana, I didn’t want to say I had a solo project. One of the reasons I did that was because when I was young, someone gave me a record from someone named Klark Kent. It sounded a lot like The Police, because it was actually Stewart Copeland, the drummer of The Police. He made this record under the name ‘Klark Kent.’ That’s really the thing that inspired me to start the band and call it Foo Fighters. I think Stu would be a great guy to induct the band.”