Foo Fighters have earned themselves millions of fans over the past few decades, but it would seem that few of them have moved Dave Grohl in the way that Gal Mizrachi has.

Sziget Festival — which takes place annually in Budapest, Hungary — recently shared a 30-minute documentary called Wheels Of Madness, which tells the story of Mizrachi, a wheelchair-bound music fan who has a special relationship with the festival. The film culminates with Grohl noticing Mizrachi in the crowd during their performance at the festival this year (on Mizrachi’s birthday, coincidentally) and inviting him on stage. Grohl recently caught wind of the film and gave it a watch, an experience that he says moved him to tears.

Grohl shared the video and wrote on Foo Fighters’ social media pages, “Woke up this morning to find this….a pure message of how love, hope, music, and people can come together to make the world a better place. Gal, as I wipe the tears from my face, I wish you a belated Happy Birthday (I had no idea!) and hope that our paths cross again. You have inspired me more than you’ll ever know….this was the greatest surprise…”

Mizrachi says of the festival, “Sziget has changed my life. it is my favorite festival and my favorite place of earth. It thought me a lot about myself and about humanity, kindness, friendships and extended my music awareness to different artists from all over the world. It proven me that limitations only exist inside our minds.”

Watch Wheels Of Madness above.