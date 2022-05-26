Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher Has Died At 60

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the longtime keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, died today at the age of 60. Fletcher co-founded the Basildon, Essex band in 1980 with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Vince Clarke. From their 1981 debut Speak & Spell onward, Depeche Mode came to revolutionize the fusion of electronic music with rock and roll well into the new millennium.

A Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Fletcher’s keys laid the foundation for every Depeche Mode song. Fire up tracks like “World In My Eyes,” “Enjoy the Silence,” or “Policy Of Truth,” and you quickly hear Fletcher painting the canvas for some of the most iconic moments in electro rock history.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” read a statement on social media from Depeche Mode. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.” No cause of death has been made public at this time.”