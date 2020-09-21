One of HBO’s newest programs is the recently premiered (and Kid Cudi-featuring) We Are Who We Are. If the music from the show has stood out, that’s because Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes is the artist behind it. Now that the show has its legs, Hynes is gearing up to release an album of his score, which comes out on October 2. In addition to 12 original songs from Hynes, the tracklist is rounded out by compositions from Julius Eastman and John Adams.

Press materials describe the “coming-of-age drama series” as “a story about two American kids who live on a US military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager — a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.”

Aside from Cudi, the Luca Gudagnino show also features Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II, and a bunch of newcomers: Jordan Kristine Seamón, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Find the We Are Who We Are art and tracklist below, as well as the show’s trailer.

1. Devonté Hynes – “The Long Ride II”

2. Devonté Hynes – “Let Yourself Go I”

3. Devonté Hynes – “Let Yourself Go II”

4. Devonté Hynes – “The Last Day”

5. Devonté Hynes – “Fraser’s Bedroom”

6. Devonté Hynes – “He Just Left”

7. Devonté Hynes – “Notte Transigurata I”

8. Devonté Hynes – “The Long Ride I”

9. Devonté Hynes – “Good Job, Soldier”

10. Devonté Hynes – “Body Of Me”

11. Devonté Hynes – “Amorous Love”

12. Devonté Hynes – “Notte Transigurata II”

13. Julius Eastman – “Stay On It”

14. Julius Eastman – “Gay Guerrilla”

15. John Adams – “Century Rolls: II. Manny’s Gym”

16. John Adams – “Two Fanfares For Orchestra: Short Ride In A Fast Machine”

We Are Who We Are: Original Series Score is out 10/2 via Milan Records. Pre-order it here.