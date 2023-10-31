Did Travis Barker & Kim Kardashian Ever Date?

While Travis Barker is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian, there have been longtime questions about his relationship with her sister, Kim. This was also boosted by the fact that Kourtney dressed up as Kim for Halloween.

Now, Barker is setting the record straight, during a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. Here’s what to know about if Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian ever dated.

The rumors had started when Barker published his memoir a few years back, where he reflected on life in the early 2000s. Specifically, his memories of Kim when she worked for Paris Hilton.

Barker wrote that he “kept on secretly checking out Kim,” adding that he said during that era, “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f*cking hot.”

While they never actually dated, some fans of the show had thought it was strange when he started seeing Kourtney because of it (even though he was actually seeing Hilton at the time he was writing about). Because of this, Barker disagrees completely.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker now shared. “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me… That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.