While fans wonder whether Beyoncé will perform at Diplo’s HonkyTonk stage at Stagecoach Festival, he’s added some surprise guest sets. The Chainsmokers and Marshmello have been added to the bill, bringing a little more dance flavor to the nominally country-oriented festival. Their addition makes for an even more packed lineup, which already included Brandi Cyrus, Cheat Codes, Dillon Francis, DJ Famous Dave, DJ Rick Dominguez, DJ Slim McGraw, Y.O.G.A., and the mysterious newcomer, Backwoods Barbie.

That last name has been the subject of much speculation, as some fans are convinced that it’s an alias for Beyoncé, whose latest album, Cowboy Carter, dabbled heavily in the core genres showcased at Stagecoach — namely Americana, country, and folk (with some rock ‘n’ roll and hip-hop liberally peppered in, to boot). That, combined with Backwoods Barbie’s Instagram page — which posted its first photo the day of Cowboy Carter‘s release and has maintained a heavy Beyoncé bias ever, complete with disco-country mashup mood board posts — lends some credence to the fan theory (although the smart money is on Bey’s established DJ sister, Solange).

Meanwhile, the Stagecoach Festival at large also features some other unexpected names like Nickelback and Wiz Khalifa as recent country music converts like Post Malone and Jelly Roll back up headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen.