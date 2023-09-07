Stagecoach 2023 proved to be a suitable Coachella encore this April, with headlining performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton. The annual country music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 2024 lineup was announced on Thursday morning, September 6.

Next year’s headliners are Eric Church on April 26, Miranda Lambert on April 27, and Morgan Wallen on April 28. A press release additionally confirmed that Post Malone will perform “a special set of country covers” on April 27, a day that will also boast Willie Nelson & Family and Leon Bridges. The late-night performers are Diplo, Nickelback, and Wiz Khalifa.

Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will be featured on the grounds for a fifth year, and the Compton Cowboys will be present for a third consecutive year.

Other notable acts include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and The Beach Boys.

Festival passes will go on sale this Friday, September 15, beginning at 11 a.m. PT. Prices range from $429 for a three-day general admission “Tier 1” pass and $2,999 for the Desert Diamond VIP Package. Ticketing information can be found here.

Check out the full lineup poster below.

