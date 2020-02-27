Tight knit Wisconson band Disq are the latest Saddle Creek signees gearing up for the release of their debut record, Collector. Following the previous singles “Daily Routine” and “Loneliness,” Disq take a more introspective route on the latest track “Gentle.”

Vocalist Logan Severson described in a statement how “Gentle” was penned as a way to make sense of the correlation between mental and physical health.

“In early 2019 my health was rapidly declining. I was losing weight quickly, my head was in a constant fog, and I was feeling very weak. When I went to the doctor, they came up with a few haphazard ideas, but had no real answers for me. These complications culminated in a loss of consciousness, as well as momentarily losing my eyesight (and control over my body) in the crowd of a Mitski concert in Madison that spring. In the weeks after returning from urgent care, I reflected more intently on my health and what could be causing me to feel so terribly. I realized how poorly I’d been dealing with the aspects of my life that had been troubling me, and how fragile my mental and emotional state had really become. Instead of facing my problems and insecurities I chose to ignore them, coping through unhealthy habits. I was creating a vicious cycle of numbing myself to the root of my distress, only to then be confused as to why I felt so bad. Through this experience, I realized the true gravity of the intersection between my mental, emotional, and physical well being. This song is about discovering that connection, and trying to uncover how I fell into these tendencies that cause me harm.”

Listen to “Gentle” above. Below, find Disq’s Collector tour dates.

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/03 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^

04/06 — Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House ^

04/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

04/09 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

04/10 — New York, NY @ Rough Trade ^

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

04/12 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

04/14 — Nashville, TN @ High Watt

04/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/17 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/20 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~

04/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

04/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~

04/24 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

04/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/01 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/12 — Dublin, IE @ Eastbound Festival

05/13 — London, UK @ Brixton Windmill

05/14 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/21 — Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

^ w/ Pom Pom Squad

~ w/ Girl Friday

Collector is out 03/06 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.