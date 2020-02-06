Disq Finally Find The ‘Loneliness’ They’ve Been Looking For In A New Video

Madison, Wisconsin outfit Disq recently announced they are the newest signees of indie label Saddle Creek after making a name for themselves by opening for the likes of Shame, Girlpool, and Jay Som. The band is giving fans a taste of their debut record, Collector, with a few singles. After debuting their upcoming record’s lead single “Daily Routine,” Disq has followed-up with “Loneliness.”

“Loneliness” boasts bright and powerful guitar chords under vocalist Isaac DeBroux-Slone’s distant musings. While the chords shimmer, the track’s lyrics are less upbeat. “All I wanted was some loneliness / Guess I’ll have plenty of it soon,” he sings. The video compliments the track’s despondent nature. Opening with DeBroux-Slone making his way through a blizzard, he joins the remainder of the band at the local watering hole and wins over a group of elder townsfolk with an energetic rendition of the song.

DeBroux-Slone said the song draws inspiration from the lost feeling that comes with long-distance relationships. “‘Loneliness’ is about the feeling of helplessness you get after someone you love has moved far away,” DeBroux-Slone said in a statement. “At the time, my high-school girlfriend of a few years was moving from Madison to Los Angeles for college. We’d decided to stay together, but with the distance I began to feel a kind of loneliness that I hadn’t known before. The lyrics were written over several sad days sitting in my room, and combined with a guitar riff Raina came up with.”

Ahead of releasing “Loneliness,” Disq announced a slew of tour dates to support the release of Collector, announced alongside “Daily Routine.”

Watch Disq’s “Loneliness” video above.

Collector is out 3/6 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.