Modest Mouse Announced Their First Show Since Jeremiah Green’s Death

Modest Mouse is set to make a return to the stage, amid tragedy that took place last week. On this most recent New Year’s Eve, the band announced that their drummer, Jeremiah Green, had died after a battle with cancer. Yesterday (January 6), the band announced their first show since Green’s untimely death.

Modest Mouse is set to headline the Between Days festival, which will take place August 19 and 20 in Quincy, MA.

“Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” festival organizers said in a statement to Spin. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

The band has been fairly quiet on social media since Green’s death, however, they did offer a few words via Instagram, following the news.

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time,” read the post’s caption. “These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

Additionally, Lord Huron is also set to headline the festival, and Yoke Lore, Cautious Clay, and many more will also perform that weekend.

You can check out the full lineup below.