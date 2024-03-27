Here Is Faye Webster’s ‘Underdressed At The Symphony Tour’ Setlist

Faye Webster recently kicked off her North American tour leg in support of her recent album, Underdressed At The Symphony. Her first show of the run took place at The Moon in Tallahassee, FL. According to Setlist.FM, doors for the show opened at 7, and Webster went on to play an incredible set full of fan favorites.

From her new album, she performed four songs, including her singles “But Not Kiss” and “Feeling Good Today.” Webster played the most from her 2021 album, I Know I’m Funny Haha, including the title track, “A Dream With A Baseball Player,” and more. In total, her set for the opening night featured fourteen songs — but time will tell if that changes.

For those who are heading to one of Webster’s upcoming shows, here’s what you can expect to see her perform. More information about her tour, including dates and how to purchase tickets, is available here.