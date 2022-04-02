This past Friday, Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th album Unlimited Love. The project arrives with 17 songs and it’s their first full-length release since 2016’s The Getaway. To celebrate the new project, the band delivered performances on two late-night shows on the same night. Their performances, which occurred on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, were also a part of an elaborate April Fools joke where Fallon and Kimmel swapped shows for the night.

During their set on Kimmel, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed “Black Summer” from Unlimited Love atop Los Angeles’ famed Roosevelt Hotel in what was a taped segment for the show. Their performance was apparently filmed on Tuesday which was also the day that the band accepted their stair on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. As for their set on The Tonight Show, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed “These Are The Ways,” which is also from Unlimited Love. This performance was done live from NBC Studios in New York, and in the end, the band appeared to be playing live on two different networks — ABC and NBC — at the same time.

You can watch the performances in the videos above.

Unlimited Love is out now via Warner Records. You can stream it here.

