Last year, Josh Freese replaced the late Taylor Hawkins as Foo Fighters’ drummer. Freese certainly had some big shoes to fill, but over the past year, fans have welcomed him with open arms. Today (May 22), Freese took to Instagram to commemorate this special anniversary.

In a carousel, Freese shared screencaps and video clips from the “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts” livestream event, during which he was revealed as Foo Fighters’ new drummer.

“A year ago today this aired and I got to stop keeping quiet about what had been referred to as ‘the worst kept secret in the music business’ at the time (though I thought we did a pretty good job on our end),” said Freese in the post’s caption. “Foo Fighters released an hour long special of us playing some songs at rehearsal.”

In video clips, Freese and Foo Fighters rehearse the fan-favorite “All My Life,” which Freese joked was “all [the band] really needed.”

He concluded the recalling Hawkins, noting that the band will always carry on his memory.

“I continue to miss Taylor as does the band, his family, friends and the rest of the world,” Freese said. “We also continue to try and make the most of the situation by moving forward and doing what we love doing….playing music, honoring Taylor and staying positive.”